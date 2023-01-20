Wrestling veteran says top RAW star doesn't have the charisma to be likable like John Cena

John Cena is one of the greatest of all time, and although he was seen as a polarizing figure between 2005 and 2015, he is now considered one of the most well-liked stars in WWE history. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks a certain 25-year-old RAW star doesn't have the same ability as Cena to be likable.

The RAW star in question is none other than Austin Theory. The United States Champion has been considered by many as the next John Cena, as per various reports as well as an unnamed WWE superstar, who said the same about Theory to WCW legend Disco Inferno.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't think that Austin Theory will go in the same trajectory as John Cena, as he doesn't think he has the charisma to be as likable:

"I was really thinking about this, down the road. Does this guy work as a babyface? But then I say to myself bro, making the [John] Cena comparison, I don't think he has the charisma to be likable. He's not a likable guy. Cena had the charisma to be likable and for kids to love him. I don't think Theory's got that, maybe he does and I'm not feeling it, but I don't see it." (6:00-6:40)

In Theory's defense, not many superstars have the same charisma that Cena does.

Will Austin Theory face John Cena at WrestleMania 39?

There have been rumors since mid-2022 that WWE has big plans for Austin Theory and John Cena. On Cena's 20th anniversary celebration last year, he had a brief interaction with the United States Champion. It was reportedly meant to tease a future WrestleMania match.

However, there were rumors about Cena facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania that were reportedly shot down, with plans for a Cena vs Theory match seemingly the direction that WWE will go in.

