Wrestling veteran slams Triple H's reintroduction of 35-year-old star on WWE RAW after almost a year (Exclusive)

Triple H's reign as the WWE head booker has seen a lot of returns and debuts. The latest episode of RAW was no different, as Rick Boogs showed up after a nine-month layoff.

He immediately challenged The Miz. The former guitarist ragdolled the former WWE Champion before dropping him with a Military Press Slam for a comfortable win on his comeback.

Rick Boogs was Shinsuke Nakamura's guitarist previously. After his reintroduction on the red brand, he might be in for a singles run in the coming weeks. However, Vince Russo was far from pleased with his comeback.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WCW writer criticized Rick Boogs' in-ring gear and claimed that he had never seen him before.

"I talked about this last week. I've never seen Rick Boogs. I didn't know who Rick Boogs were. I think he might have been on SmackDown somewhere, I don't know. [Chris adds that Rick Boogs was Shinsuke Nakamura's guitar player]. Whatever, I've never seen the dude. What's the first thing I noticed? The guy comes out in a black singlet. OK, I'm seeing you for the first time so my first impression is you're coming out in a black singlet. Like, come on man," Vince Russo said. (51:10 - 52:00)

WWE's new signing Dragon Lee praised Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Triple H recently signed Mexican sensation Dragon Lee from AAA in December. The 27-year-old star praised the Game, Shawn Michaels and Batista as his inspiration for becoming a pro wrestler.

"Some of my favorite superstars were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista. They inspired me to become a WWE superstar. Now my dream comes true. I'm going to be in the number one sports entertainment company and I'm happy about it. I'll give my best. I am going to stand out, as I have done in all the places I've been. WWE see you very soon."

iBeast @ibeastIess Dragon Lee is the best signing from Triple H since Bray Wyatt. He is so so good man. Dragon Lee is the best signing from Triple H since Bray Wyatt. He is so so good man.

Dragon Lee made his AEW debut last year when he was a part of the AEW Trios World Championship Tournament. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush in the first round, losing to the Elite.

Tony Khan failed to sign him, but his loss was Triple H's gain. It will be interesting to see how Dragon Lee performs in NXT.

