Wrestling veteran slams WWE for wasted opening segment on RAW involving Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was unhappy with the opening segment of RAW featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Sami kicked off the show in front of his home fans this week. He was soon interrupted by Judgment Day, who threatened to lay a beatdown on him. KO then made a return and fought off the faction. The duo then challenged The Judgment Day to a tag team match later in the night.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that casual fans would tune out seeing Sami and Kevin speaking in French for the first 15 minutes. He explained that the opening segment didn't have anything to arouse the interest of the casual viewer.

"I don't give a cr*p that Sami Zayn is from Quebec. That means absolutely nothing to me. I am a television viewer watching a television show living in Colorado. Sami Zayn coming from Quebec and going home to Quebec means absolutely zero to me. So ten and a half minutes before anything is said. Then Judgment Day comes out, twelve minutes, nothing is still said. Sami is still speaking French. I don't know what the hell he's saying. Now Owens comes out, I guess Owens is from Quebec too."

He claimed that the first segment went too long just to set up a tag match that fans had already seen numerous times in the past.

"The first 15 minutes of this show was to make a tag match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from Quebec, which I don't give a cr*p about against Judgment Day that we've seen 50 thousand times." [From 4:45 - 6:00]

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens lost to Judgment Day via DQ

The two teams battled hard during the tag team match. JD McDonagh also showed up and tried to help Finn Balor by passing him the Money in the Bank briefcase.

However, KO got the briefcase and struck Balor with it, leading to a disqualification. After this decision, Cody Rhodes walked out to the ring to even the odds, turning the main event into a six-man tag affair.

The team of Rhodes, Owens, and Zayn finally picked up the win after a Helluva Kick from Sami and a Stunner from KO downed Dominik Mysterio for three counts.

