Wrestling veteran suggests new career plan for Cesaro after leaving WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes the likes of Cesaro should gradually begin preparing for life after wrestling.

The seven-time tag team champion departed WWE last week after failing to come to terms on a new deal. He is expected to continue performing as an in-ring competitor, with AEW viewed by many as an obvious destination.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the free agent's possible plans. During the conversation, he questioned why wrestlers often perform full-time beyond the age of 40:

“I don’t know Cesaro, but he appears to be a very smart individual, and I would just love to see some of these guys just start thinking that way [planning for life after wrestling].” Russo continued, “Like, ‘Okay, I’ve got X amount of dollars in the bank. I’ve still got my health. If I do this…’ But they just keep going and going and going and going, man.” [11:28-11:56]

Vince Russo lists possible wrestling-related jobs for Cesaro

If Cesaro makes an immediate return to wrestling, Vince Russo would like to see him become the latest addition to the Control Your Narrative roster.

Away from the ring, the one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion thinks the 41-year-old could work in a variety of wrestling-related roles:

“If you’re 41, bro, and you have escaped without any serious injury and without head trauma and without CTE, and you had an 11-year run where you made a lot of money and you saved, and now you’re over that 40 mark, I would love to see some of these guys get into management, get into commentating, get into producing and agenting,” said Russo. [10:05-10:33]

The Swiss Superman lost his final WWE match against Happy Corbin on the February 11 episode of SmackDown. Given that he does not have a 90-day non-compete clause, the former WWE Superstar is now free to work for other companies.

