Wrestling veteran isn't sure if WWE will push 15-time tag team champion like they pushed AJ Styles (Exclusive)

AJ Styles is a superstar who not many expected to succeed in WWE when he signed in 2016. Even long-time fans of The Phenomenal One felt that Vince McMahon would put a ceiling on him, only to be surprised when he became a top star and World Champion. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo isn't sure if Kenny Omega will be pushed the same way if he debuts in WWE.

Kenny Omega is considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world. For many, he is the complete package. Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed reports from February about WWE being interested in signing Kenny Omega. Another former Bullet Club member, Jay White, has also been rumored to be signing with the company. Omega's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire soon, while Jay White has finished up with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, former writer Vince Russo expressed his opinion about Kenny Omega signing with WWE. He even said that reaching AJ Styles' level would be a huge success, but doesn't expect that to happen in Omega or White's case:

"Listen, let's be honest, I'll sum it up very easily for you. We all know great AJ [Styles] was. We all know what AJ's role was. If they could ever achieve that, that will be the highlight of their success in WWE. If they could ever, [but] I don't think they will." (1:00-1:27)

You can watch the full video below:

Why has AJ Styles been out of action for months?

The Phenomenal One's storyline with The Judgment Day abruptly ended in December 2022 when he injured his ankle during a live event. He hasn't been seen since then and will miss WrestleMania for the first time since joining WWE in 2016.

AJ Styles revealed earlier this year that it would take him at least four months to recover fully:

"I talked to the Foot and Ankle doctor that I went to, who is one of my really good friends, and he was like ‘dude did you know that Michael Vick had this same injury and he was out for four months, like chill out.' And I was like, oh frick."

Will Styles return to WWE after WrestleMania 39? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes