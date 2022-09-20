"You're all freaking amateurs" - Wrestling veteran takes a shot at WWE Superstars after criticizing Alexa Bliss' main event match against Bayley (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE Superstars while reviewing Alexa Bliss' match against Bayley on RAW. His remarks were more like a general assessment as he didn't name any star in particular.

After a scathing promo during the first hour of the show, Bliss faced The Role Model in the main event. The latter won after some timely interference from her Damage CTRL stablemates. Following the match, the heel stable attacked Bianca Belair, and Bayley challenged her to a RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo criticized Bliss for 'throwing punches' with her forearms during the match. While he didn't specifically name any superstars, Russo wasn't pleased with their promo work either.

"I swear to god man, it's amateur hour, it is amateur hour. You're all amateurs, your promos are amateur, your work is amateur, you're all freaking amateurs. You want to see pros? Put the football game on the other channel. You'll see real pros at what they do? These are not pros, they are amateurs," said Russo. [48:30-48:52]

Watch the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Vince Russo further criticized Alexa Bliss

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, the former head writer questioned Alexa Bliss for doing a summersault off the announcer's desk after selling an injured knee throughout the match.

"I got a couple of questions, the Alexa Bliss match. Number one, who hurts their knee, is in pain from their knee, blows out their knee and proceeds to do a summersault off the announce desk? (...) Here's my second question, when did we start throwing punches with our forearms? How many real fights do you throw your forearm at a person instead of a punch? (...)When did the flipper start? I can hit you with fists or I can hit you with this," said Russo. [46:40 - 47:40]

The former RAW Women's Champion has recently suffered a series of losses in big matches, including a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. Bliss could seemingly undergo a character change, judging by WWE's recent teases.

Do you agree with Vince Russo? Sound off in the comments below.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far