Wrestling veteran can't understand why Triple H let key backstage figure leave WWE (Exclusive)

So far, everything that we have heard about Triple H's takeover has been positive. There is a general sense of positivity about what is happening as storylines are improving, more stars are getting pushed, and previously released names are returning. However, the wrestling veteran admitted that there was one thing that The Game did with the newfound power that he has.

Triple H is undoubtedly one of the most powerful figures in WWE right now. His wife Stephanie McMahon is the co-CEO of WWE while he handles the creative team on the main roster.

On Smack Talk, wrestling veteran and legend Dutch Mantell said that one of the reasons that talent can relate to Triple H is because he has been in their shoes at one point. However, he noted that he used his position to let Jeff Jarrett, who was the Senior Vice President of Live Events, leave WWE:

"My mother used to tell me you get more with sugar than vinegar. And I think the guys legitimately like Triple H because he's one of them. He came up doing this - the same thing they did. His position was different, but he never used that position to accomplish what he wanted to do - except recently, with the Jeff Jarrett thing." (5:52-6:22)

At first, he didn't understand why The Game released Jarrett, who was said to have done a good job in his role:

"I hadn't heard anything about it. Hell, he just got there two months ago. I texted him congratulations and he said 'thank you very much'. And then, Road Dogg was appointed to the same position that they had released Jeff from. And I knew that Road Dogg was a big buddy of Triple H, going way back. So I thought that he was going to get in there somewhere. But why did they release Jeff?" (6:23-7:23)

You can watch the full video below:

There has been a big change in the mood of the WWE locker room after Triple H's take over

On the same episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell revealed that there is a more relaxed and laidback mood in WWE following the takeover of Triple H. Superstars seems to be a lot more open to pitching ideas. The Game has also made it clear from the start that he plans to be available and the company plans to be transparent about matters that they weren't before.

Overall, there seems to be a big positive change internally, and fans can only hope that this continues to reflect positive WWE television.

Even WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was shocked at the firing of Jeff Jarrett. Read what he had to say about the situation here.

If you're using these quotes, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed Smack Talk from YouTube.

You can watch Dutch Mantell review the latest episode of SmackDown and AEW Rampage here.

Kurt Angle is returning to RAW & there's just one problem, according to a WWE veteran...details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil