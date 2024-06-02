Wrestling veteran urges WWE not to "get rid of" current champion whose contract expires soon

While WWE recently re-signed several superstars, others have become free agents after their contracts expired. A wrestling veteran recently addressed the future of another superstar whose contract is up soon.

The 35-year-old Ricochet is the current Speed Champion and has been an active wrestler in the Stamford-based company since 2018. While his contract reportedly expires this summer, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes the company should offer him a new deal.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the TNA legend praised Ricochet's in-ring work, stating that he also looks like a star. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the Stamford-based company has no reason to "get rid of" the high-flying champion.

"Man, I'd love to see WWE keep him. I'm very impressed with him every time I watch him wrestle. I think he's got a great look and I know he's more diminutive but he just, if you look at a photo of him, he looks like a star. He looks like a movie star to me. He's in great shape, great acrobatic. I don't see why you get rid of him if you're WWE," he said. [33:45 - 34:06]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Will Tony Khan sign the WWE Speed Champion?

Over the past few years, several former World Wrestling Entertainment superstars joined AEW after leaving the Stamford-based company, including Adam Copeland, Saraya, and Mercedes Mone. Hall of Famer Bully Ray now believes Tony Khan would jump on the opportunity to sign Ricochet.

On the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray claimed the AEW boss would throw a "boat-load of money" to sign the RAW star or any other World Wrestling Entertainment superstar he could get his hands on because he believes he is at war with the Stamford-based company.

"I think Tony Khan would throw a boat-load of money at anybody he could possibly get his hands on from the WWE. Just because Tony Khan thinks he's at war with the WWE," said Bully Ray. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Like Ricochet, Chad Gable's contract is reportedly ending soon as well. Matt Morgan also believes the leader of Alpha Academy should stay in the Stamford-based company, claiming he is currently doing "the best work of his career." It would be interesting to see if both superstars will re-sign with the promotion.

