Wrestling veteran Vince Russo defends Vince McMahon's right-hand man from major criticism (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon's well-known longtime right-hand man still works for WWE and holds a prominent position. He has been subject to criticism, but wrestling veteran Vince Russo came to his defense.

Ad

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone set Vince Russo up for a huge rant about the systematic problems that exist in WWE, even in the post-Vince McMahon era.

When Chris Featherstone asked about Bruce Prichard's approach, Russo confirmed that Vince McMahon's right-hand man was always the type of character who was honest when his work was bad:

"I could tell you this about Bruce [Prichard] without a shadow of a doubt. Even when it was Bruce writing - Bruce and Vince [McMahon], Bruce and [Jim], Bruce and Pat [Patterson], I can't tell you how many times Bruce wrote the show, sat in gorilla [position], and heard him say, 'That was the drizzling s**ts'. I've heard him say that a million times about the stuff his name was on. I never ever heard Bruce Prichard put something over that sucked. I'm being totally honest, even if it was his work. Bruce is not that guy."

Ad

Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

WWE fans were frustrated with Vince McMahon's right-hand man, Bruce Prichard, following the Unreal show

It should be noted that when the vocal minority is spoken about in wrestling, it refers to the more hardcore WWE fanbases on platforms like Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. X, in particular, is where you can see the consolidated opinions of that vocal minority.

Ad

Bruce Prichard has remained in a top executive position despite his long-time association with Vince McMahon. While he and Michael Hayes were associates of McMahon and directly reported to him, there was no attempt made to get rid of either veteran when there was a regime change. One can only speculate that their experience and tenure in the company insulated them from being let go.

Either way, WWE fans were apparently quite frustrated with Bruce Prichard following the Netflix show, UNREAL, which pulled the curtains on the inner workings of the business. The frustration had to do with the pitches made by Prichard, as well as his treatment of Christopher Joseph Park, aka Abyss. This was because Christopher Parks, who works as a backstage producer, was responsible for the CM Punk vs Seth Rollins main event on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

Ad

It exceeded the given time, and Abyss had to hear a mouthful from Prichard, who told him off. To some fans, figures like Prichard are holding WWE back, and Vince Russo, while not critical of him in this context, has previously alluded to the top figures being responsible for a lack of change in the culture in WWE.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences