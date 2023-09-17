Wrestling veterans make their pick for the best among Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are both world champions in WWE, representing each brand. Hence, it is only natural that people end up comparing the two. They also made up the top 2 of the recently released PWI 500 list.

Rollins has been on a run as the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Championship after winning in a tournament final against AJ Styles and is RAW's top guy. Reigns, on the other hand, has been the dominant champion for over three years now on Smackdown.

Recently, on their podcast "Keppin it 100", former WCW wrestlers Disco Inferno and Konnan were asked by a fan about who among the two champions they rated higher. The unanimous pick in the clip is shown to be Roman Reigns. While they both praise The Visionary, they acknowledge that The Tribal Chief is the biggest draw in the business. You can read the conversation below:

"It's kind of a silly question, do any of you think its Seth Rollins?," Disco enquired (00:40-00:43)

"No, I would say Roman for sure," answered Konnan (00:45-00:47)

"Seth's great right now but bro what started the chang in wrestling three years ago? That's Roman turning heel, not seth," Disco said justifying the selection (1:23-1:30)

Seth Rollins reacts to him, Roman and Moxley being the top 3 of the PWI 500

The three Shield members make up the top 3 of this year's PWI 500

Apart from Rollins and Reigns being the top 2, their Shield brother Jon Moxley is ranked at number 3. Formerly known as Dean Ambrose during his time in the WWE, Moxley is currently the International champion on AEW.

Seth reacted to this incredible achievement by the group as he broke character to mention their feat on Twitter. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion posted a picture of the iconic fist bump that we associate with The Shield. The individual success all three members have enjoyed in the industry surely leaves them as one of the greatest factions of all time.

