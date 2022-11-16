Create

Wrestling world erupts as Mandy Rose is the last woman standing amid distraction by returning superstar

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Nov 16, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose has been a dominant Champion

Mandy Rose successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship this week, thanks to interference from Isla Dawn.

Rose defeated Alba Fyre at Halloween Havoc with the help of Toxic Attraction. Over the past few weeks, Fyre has been busy taking out Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

This week on NXT, Mandy went into her title defense without her Toxic Attraction stablemates. Despite this, she put up a valiant effort against Alba Fyre and showed everyone why she was the champion.

Just when it looked like Alba Fyre was going to put Rose away with a dive off the ladder, Isla Dawn appeared out of nowhere and pushed the former NXT UK Women's Champion off the ladder through the announcer's desk.

This kept Fyre down for 10-count, resulting in Mandy retaining the NXT Women's Title. The wrestling world erupted in praise for both women who put on an outstanding display in the match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose So they went to the NXT UK roster and dug up Isla Dawn
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose the REAL forever champ.
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose That was a great match!
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose What A Main Event
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/4OywXM66Sz
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose Nice one mandy 👍
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose She’s not even that good.
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose I know that’s right!
@WWENXT @WWE @WWE_MandyRose Y’all really thought she was gon lose? HBK ain’t ever gonna take that title off her 🤣
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose Alba Fyre you will NEVER be famous https://t.co/EUu8jIs5nw
@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose Congratulations @WWE_MandyRose. #andstill

One fan seemed happy to see Isla Dawn on NXT

@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose Great to see Isla Dawn finally!Fantastic #LastWomanStanding match.Made up in SPADES for Bianca winning by just keeping Bayley unable to actually get up rather than putting her out.

While another fan claimed she knew that Mandy Rose would win.

@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose Told y’all moment it was announced as last woman standing knew she wasn’t losing 😂😂

A fan said he never doubted the outcome:

@WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose Never doubted it https://t.co/2O3G4h7wMX

Although it looked like the odds were finally even, Mandy Rose retained her title. It will be interesting to learn why Isla Dawn interfered in the match and who will challenge Mandy for the title next.

What do you make of this match's finish? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
