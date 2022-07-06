"Shocked" - Wrestling World erupts as Toxic Attraction loses NXT Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE Superstars Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) to win their first championship on NXT: The Great American Bash.

Last week, Perez and Jade defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to become the #1 contenders to the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. This week, the duo defeated reigning champions Toxic Attraction.

Until today, all members of Toxic Attraction held gold, including Mandy Rose, the current NXT Women's Champion. Due to their dominant run, Dolin and Jayne's loss comes as a surprise to many.

After the match, the WWE Universe reacted to the somewhat shocking outcome. Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who trains and mentors upcoming superstars at the Performance Center, took to Twitter to congratulate Team 2001 on their win.

"Congratulations to you both!!! #AndNew #NXTGAB #WWENXT"

Check out his tweet below:

Additionally, former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley cited how she was in support of Perez and Jade's team, stating that she wanted a Team 2001 t-shirt:

Roxanne Perez's mentor, Hall of Famer Booker T, also expressed his pride in the 20-year-old's win:

Mandy Rose was ringside for the match but was banned due to her interference. Following her teammates' loss, the NXT Women's Champion reacted with an angry emoji on Twitter:

The WWE Universe also joined in on the celebrations, as some fans congratulated the new champions:

Another fan claimed that after Rose loses her title, it will be over for Toxic Attraction:

Justin @JustInTime211 Congratulations to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez on becoming the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. One more title to go before it's finally all over for Toxic Attraction #WWENXT Congratulations to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez on becoming the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. One more title to go before it's finally all over for Toxic Attraction #WWENXT

Another Twitter user highlighted that it was Team 2001's time to shine:

Another fan said they were shocked to see Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne losing the titles.

BADDIE Magrath @Bradymags1213 SHOCKED Toxic Attraction didnt retain tbh. They have really been on fire for NXT. Maybe I have to let it play out 🤷‍♂️ SHOCKED Toxic Attraction didnt retain tbh. They have really been on fire for NXT. Maybe I have to let it play out 🤷‍♂️

A few fans wanted the stable to move to the main roster after losing their titles:

Eddie. @YeahEJH1 Toxic Attraction to the main roster, please. Toxic Attraction to the main roster, please.

💋ᴍʏᴀ 💙 @sashabelair0 I could see them being on smackdown Toxic Attraction moving up the main roster after SummerslamI could see them being on smackdown Toxic Attraction moving up the main roster after Summerslam 👀 I could see them being on smackdown

Jameus Mooney @TheJameus



Raw could use another top heel to go against Bianca, the main roster needs more women’s teams and they’re more a main roster kind of act anyway.



#NXTGAB I’m hoping that this means Mandy drops the main championship and Toxic Attraction moves to Raw soon.Raw could use another top heel to go against Bianca, the main roster needs more women’s teams and they’re more a main roster kind of act anyway. I’m hoping that this means Mandy drops the main championship and Toxic Attraction moves to Raw soon. Raw could use another top heel to go against Bianca, the main roster needs more women’s teams and they’re more a main roster kind of act anyway. #NXTGAB

STRIGZ of DYNEEMA @STRIGZDYNASTY Tag match was a little sloppy but alright overall. Almost time to call up Toxic Attraction imo. Tag match was a little sloppy but alright overall. Almost time to call up Toxic Attraction imo.

Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose will defend the NXT Women's Championship next week

Last month, Roxanne Perez won the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, earning her an opportunity to cash in her contract for the Women's Title.

Following Team 2001's win at The Great American Bash, Perez stated she was cashing in on her title opportunity for the NXT Women's Championship next week.

Mandy Rose, the leader of Toxic Attraction, has held the title for nearly 250 days. She responded to the challenge and claimed that she would retain her championship.

She added that her contender made a mistake by vying to take the NXT Women's Championship from her.

After a run on the main roster, the 31-year-old shifted to the developmental brand in July 2021 and subsequently formed the dominant stable with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. It will be interesting to see if Rose retains her title next week or not.

