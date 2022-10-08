Create

"Could be the WrestleMania match" - Wrestling world goes berserk after Roman Reigns seemingly confronts fellow Bloodline stablemate on WWE SmackDown 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 08, 2022 03:26 PM IST
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of SmackDown

The tension between Roman Reigns and his fellow Bloodline stablemate, Jey Uso, was visible in this week's WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline made its presence known at the SmackDown season premiere with The Tribal Chief coming face-to-face with Logan Paul ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

During the same segment, Reigns stared down Jey when the audience started cheering for the latter. However, Sami Zayn intervened and brought peace to the Bloodline camp.

Wrestling fans quickly reacted to the brief stare-down between the two cousins. The Twitterverse noted that the moment reminded them of the 2020 feud between Reigns and Jey.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could be the WrestleMania match and I don't think I'd even be remotely disappointed. #SmackDown twitter.com/btsportwwe/sta…
The tension between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is legendary, a great story 👏🏽 #WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/cdi5uVkthl
OMG OMG 😱… Roman Reigns and Jey Uso I can feel it! #SmackDown https://t.co/BIOaW3DCuJ
Who wants to see Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso say I!? #Smackdown https://t.co/o1qDOwhyAc
The look Roman Reigns gave to Jey Uso reminded me of their incredible rivalry in late 2020WOULD LOVE TO SEE THEM RUN IT BACK#SmackDown https://t.co/XRmYwTTnev
Issues between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso during WWE Friday Night SmackDown https://t.co/azriLOWQxj
Who knew Logan Paul would be the one to repeat the most traumatic thing Roman Reigns has said to Jey Uso, and the reason why Right Hand Man Jey was born, only to turn it against Roman himself and possibly bring back the REAL Jey Uso??"I can't tell you apart"#SmackDown twitter.com/WWE/status/157… https://t.co/vPmG9s1wU8
L. Paul : You mean... the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns or the "Tribal Chief" Jey USO?Don't forget that Jey has been the only bloodline member to question Roman's leadership.#SmackDown #bloodline #jeyuso https://t.co/76ti3tSRd7
tonight was a field day for the bloodline #smackdown https://t.co/gAdgz8AYy6
Jey Usos and Roman Reigns #SmackDown https://t.co/qvUTzZATYz
The way Roman Reigns looked at Jey! This part of the bloodline storyline is deep https://t.co/CQDhZEm2M3
“It will never be you because it will always be me” - Roman Reigns twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1guBDeexuD
roman hugging & reassuring jey 😭 #smackdown https://t.co/09uLeeESPq

Corey Graves recently gave his take on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

The news of Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns created quite a buzz in the mainstream media. WWE commentator Corey Graves recently gave his take on the upcoming match at Crown Jewel.

On his After The Bell podcast, Graves claimed that he would've hated the idea of the match a decade ago. However, he now thinks Reigns vs. Paul is a good idea from the business aspect.

“If you would have asked me that very same question 10 years ago, 11 years ago, when I first started in the company as a developmental wrestler in FCW, I would have said, ‘This is garbage. I hate it. I can’t stand it. This guy hasn’t paid his dues...' Now sitting where I sit, having experienced this machine in this capacity for as long as I have and sat ringside for countless hours of matches and moments and memories, now I have a completely different point of view and I love it because of the business aspect of it," Paul said.

As noted earlier, Reigns and Paul will collide at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. The Maverick will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third WWE match. It remains to be seen whether Jey Uso will betray his Tribal Chief at the event or not.

Could Logan Paul surprise the wrestling world and dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section

Edited by Angana Roy
