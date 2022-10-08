"Could be the WrestleMania match" - Wrestling world goes berserk after Roman Reigns seemingly confronts fellow Bloodline stablemate on WWE SmackDown 

The tension between Roman Reigns and his fellow Bloodline stablemate, Jey Uso, was visible in this week's WWE SmackDown.

The Bloodline made its presence known at the SmackDown season premiere with The Tribal Chief coming face-to-face with Logan Paul ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

During the same segment, Reigns stared down Jey when the audience started cheering for the latter. However, Sami Zayn intervened and brought peace to the Bloodline camp.

Wrestling fans quickly reacted to the brief stare-down between the two cousins. The Twitterverse noted that the moment reminded them of the 2020 feud between Reigns and Jey.

Corey Graves recently gave his take on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

The news of Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns created quite a buzz in the mainstream media. WWE commentator Corey Graves recently gave his take on the upcoming match at Crown Jewel.

On his After The Bell podcast, Graves claimed that he would've hated the idea of the match a decade ago. However, he now thinks Reigns vs. Paul is a good idea from the business aspect.

“If you would have asked me that very same question 10 years ago, 11 years ago, when I first started in the company as a developmental wrestler in FCW, I would have said, ‘This is garbage. I hate it. I can’t stand it. This guy hasn’t paid his dues...' Now sitting where I sit, having experienced this machine in this capacity for as long as I have and sat ringside for countless hours of matches and moments and memories, now I have a completely different point of view and I love it because of the business aspect of it," Paul said.

As noted earlier, Reigns and Paul will collide at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. The Maverick will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in only his third WWE match. It remains to be seen whether Jey Uso will betray his Tribal Chief at the event or not.

Could Logan Paul surprise the wrestling world and dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section

