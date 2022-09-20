"Umm..." - Wrestling world reacts to Dexter Lumis' creepy entrance on WWE RAW

A number of wrestling fans and personalities have taken to social media to react to Dexter Lumis' creepy entrance on WWE RAW.
The former NXT star has been stalking The Miz on WWE TV as of late and even extended the haunting to a recent WWE Live Event. Ahead of WWE RAW this week, it was announced that Lumis would be a guest on Miz TV. The A-Lister, wanting to face his taunter, was accompanied to the ring by Tommaso Ciampa for the segment.
The Miz talked about how the trauma surrounding Lumis had affected his daughter's birthday party. Miz revealed that he thought Dexter was hiding inside a Minion outfit at the Minions-themed gathering, leading him to punch one of the yellow characters as crying children screamed 'you hurt Stuart.'
He then called out Lumis, who cut a hole through the ring with a knife and popped out. Lumis attempted to drag Miz under the ring, until Ciampa made the save. Now, several figures from the wrestling world have reacted to the segment on Twitter.
Though some fans seem to be tiring of Dexter's antics, the general reaction to the storyline appears to be positive. The motivation behind Lumis' attacks on The Miz is still unknown.
The Dexter Lumis entrance was rumored before RAW went on-air
Although the creepy entrance did come as a surprise to many, it was revealed ahead of time along with some other spoilers.
Yesterday, Fightful Select reported that Dexter Lumis was set to burst out of the ring at some point during Monday Night RAW. They also revealed that a Miz TV segment was scheduled before WWE officially announced it.
Furthermore, they revealed that the United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins would be given a lot of time. The Damage CTRL championship celebrations were also leaked in the report.
What did you think of Dexter Lumis popping out of the ring? Are you enjoying his work with The Miz? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.
