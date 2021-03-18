Wrestling World reacts to Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff is the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Bischoff joins former WWE Women's Champion Molly Holly in this year's lineup. The announcement was made on the latest edition of Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast.

Eric Biscoff was incredibly grateful for the honor and had the following to say in response:

"Wow! Thank you. I don't know quite what to say. Wow. It's awesome. It'll take a few minutes. Wow - it's all I got. For a guy that won't shut the hell up on his own podcast, I don't have anything to say, I'm just speechless. Wow. This is going to take a minute. This is just... I'm not going to lie to you because every year around this time I get e-mails and social media asking, I've always been pretty good about keeping it out of my mind. I don't think about it, never have, to any real degree. But, you look at some of the names associated - many of the names, all of the names - with the WWE Hall of Fame. I'm going to personalize this one for me."

Eric Bischoff is one of the most influential personalities in professional wrestling history

Back in the 1990s, Eric Bischoff led WCW in a war against Vince McMahon's WWE. There were times when it looked like Ted Turner's wrestling corporation was going to put an end to WWE for good. At the peak of the Monday Night Wars, WCW Nitro beat WWE RAW in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.

Eric Bischoff made a series of clever decisions at the time that turned WCW Nitro into a must-watch television show. However, the company went downhill during the latter half of the Monday Night Wars and WWE bought out WCW in early 2001.

Bischoff made his way to WWE in 2002 and was introduced as the RAW General Manager by Vince McMahon himself. He played the part of a heel authority figure to perfection and had memorable feuds against some of WWE's biggest babyfaces.

Several wrestling personalities have reacted to Eric Bischoff's WWE Hall of Fame induction. Let's take a look at some notable tweets:

Congratulations my friend @EBischoff I cannot of someone more deserving of the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) March 18, 2021

I’m back!!!! I mean...HE’s back! Much deserved induction into the HOF! https://t.co/EEK0yKunLR — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 18, 2021

So thrilled to see the well deserved addition of @EBischoff to WWE HOF 2021 !! Congratulations my friend 🎊🎊🎊 https://t.co/DxxRvWsFBh — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 18, 2021

Congrats to @EBischoff

A gentleman & visionary. Deserves to be in every wrestling #HallOfFame — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) March 18, 2021

Huge congrats to my friend @EBischoff on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021!



Well deserved, and damn sure well earned! @WWE @WWEPR #WWE#WWEHOF — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 18, 2021

.@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!! pic.twitter.com/Tg1D1aXehR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2021

You have dedicated decades of your passion, hard work, time, and so much more to a business that is what it is today because of that. You more than earned this, and deserve every part of it, congratulations Dad! We love you! @EBischoff — Garett Bischoff (@GarettBischoff) March 18, 2021

CONGRATS!!! @EBischoff



Very deserving.



I raise a shot of Patton Silver to you sir. Salute’ https://t.co/8F3FD2vg6U — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 18, 2021

HUGE congrats to @EBischoff ! Such a well deserved honor for a great guy and terrific friend!! Congrats Eric on @wwe HOF! Very very happy to hear this news. https://t.co/E0zxrHSzsd — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 18, 2021

Congrats to my friend @EBischoff on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021!



Deserved and earned! 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 18, 2021

The Sportskeeda community sends its heartiest congratulations to Eric Bischoff for his WWE Hall of Fame induction!