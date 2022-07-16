Wrestling world shares heartfelt reactions to Sami Zayn being backed up by fellow SmackDown Superstars

Over the past couple of months, Sami Zayn has been on a quest to join The Bloodline.

Theory, the youngest winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match, has made it clear that he is aiming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last week, he confronted Roman Reigns and claimed that the latter should keep an eye out for him at SummerSlam.

After his loss at WrestleMania 38, to uplift his stance as the 'locker room leader,' Sami Zayn tried to align with The Tribal Chief and The Usos. The former Intercontinental Champion started wearing a Bloodline t-shirt and interacted with Paul Heyman on numerous occasions but to no avail.

This week on SmackDown, after losing to Madcap Moss via Disqualification, Theory announced himself as the winner of the match and declared he would soon be the new undisputed champion.

He was interrupted by Sami Zayn, whose left hand was in a sling. He demanded that Theory should apologize for speaking ill of The Bloodline. The former US Champion mocked him and the stable again. The Usos entered the arena during this time to seemingly back up their Honorary Uce.

The wrestling world shared their heartfelt reactions to The Usos seemingly warming up to Sami Zayn:

FTRavis @ItsTravis3000 Sami Zayn repping the bloodline Sami Zayn repping the bloodline https://t.co/hLYvXOJhRq

Another fan shared their support of the undisputed tag team champions, welcoming the locker room leader to the faction:

Blame The Internet ♎ @indiana85 What if the Usos really rock with Sami Zayn as member of the bloodline lol #SmackDown What if the Usos really rock with Sami Zayn as member of the bloodline lol #SmackDown

Another Twitter user shared a gif of The Office character Michael Scott exiting the room with the caption that that was Theory's reaction when Jimmy and Jey Uso walked out into the arena:

Gabe G @TheRealGabeG



#Smackdown Theory when Sami Zayn brought the Usos out. Theory when Sami Zayn brought the Usos out.#Smackdown https://t.co/ceFiZpLoes

One fan shared a meme with an image of Roman Reigns titled:

thep1loso🤘🏻 @thep1loso



Sami ZAYN: ohhhhhhhh wait till I tell the tribal Chief Roman reigns #Smackdown Someone disrespecting the bloodlineSami ZAYN: ohhhhhhhh wait till I tell the tribal Chief Roman reigns Someone disrespecting the bloodline Sami ZAYN: ohhhhhhhh wait till I tell the tribal Chief Roman reigns 😂 #Smackdown https://t.co/VkNOnVmCLN

One fan stated that the SmackDown Superstar was 'gold' in The Bloodline:

Another fan highlighted how awesome it was that The Usos came out in support of Zayn:

J-Man @DaRealJavier 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 That was so awesome that the Usos came out for the honorary uce @SamiZayn That was so awesome that the Usos came out for the honorary uce @SamiZayn 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼☝🏼

One fan stated that Sami Zayn was the best thing to happen to SmackDown:

Sami Zayn is confident that he will officially be a member of The Bloodline soon

The SmackDown Superstar's efforts to join The Head of the Table and his cousins have seemingly not gone in vain.

On an episode of WWE's the Bump, Zayn stated that The Bloodline was warming up to him as a member of the faction.

He added that while Roman Reigns was 'steering the ship,' they had acknowledged Zayn as the 'locker room leader.'

"Roman Reigns has been the Head of the Table. He's been steering the ship. And I don't know if you've noticed, but the ship's been doing very, very well. So I'm not here to disrupt the order of things at this particular time. I'm trying to keep things together. That is what a leader does. That's why I'm aligned with the Bloodline because they know I'm the locker room leader and I run a tight ship," said Zayn.

Given his recent actions, it is apparent that the Honorary Uce will leave no stone unturned in supporting and protecting Reigns and The Usos from their future opponents.

