"WTF!" - Chelsea Green reacts to cryptic video shared by recently returned WWE Superstar

Chelsea Green recently returned to WWE on RAW and has already had consistent issues with management. WWE Official Adam Pearce decided to get some payback on Green and booked her for a match last night on the red brand.

Green was disappointed to learn that her opponent was Asuka and was further annoyed by the superstars in the Women's Elimination Chamber match surrounding the ring. She was distracted by Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, and Carmella ringside during the match. Asuka capitalized and tapped Chelsea out with an armbar.

The Empress of Tomorrow took to Twitter to release another cryptic video earlier today. Asuka has had a complete change of attitude since her return at the Royal Rumble and is now claiming that "a little voice" is urging her on.

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka My ghost! A little voice is urging me on.... My ghost! A little voice is urging me on.... 👻 https://t.co/7xahey3TIq

The 31-year-old appeared to be unfazed by her loss to Asuka last night on WWE RAW and simply responded by saying "WTF!"

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes Chelsea Green's booking

Chelsea Green has been more of a comedy act than a threat in the RAW women's division since her return at the Royal Rumble last weekend. She entered the match at #21 and was immediately eliminated by Rhea Ripley.

She seemingly expects to be treated like the biggest star on the roster without accomplishing anything thus far. Her interactions with WWE Official Adam Pearce have been very amusing and fans are taking a liking to her "Karen" character on RAW.

One person who is not a fan of the gimmick is former WWE writer Vince Russo. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, he claimed that Green is receiving poor booking due to a grudge held by the company. Russo suggested that the promotion was still punishing Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) because they didn't allow the company to use their pool.

"Well, bro, remember the story with her and Cardona, about the pool? Bro, I'm telling you, that's what this is. That's exactly what this is, 'Oh, you wouldn't let us use your pool'. That's exactly what this is, bro. They don't forget anything, bro," said Vince Russo. [58:08 – 58:40]

Despite her humorous character, Chelsea Green has been able to connect with fans since returning to the company. It will be interesting to see if Green can evolve into a serious contender in the division in the months ahead.

