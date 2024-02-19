"WTF is that finisher," "Weakest finisher in wrestling" - WWE fans mock 28-year-old star following SmackDown

WWE fans have reacted to a 28-year-old's finishing move this past Friday night on SmackDown during his Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Logan Paul is the current United States Champion but already has bigger goals in mind. The popular YouTuber competed in his tenth match of his WWE career this past Friday night on SmackDown. It also happened to be his first match on WWE television, as his first nine matches took place at premium live events.

Paul battled The Miz this past Friday night in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The United States Champion picked up the victory over his former tag team partner and will be competing in the match at the premium live event on February 24. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

WWE uploaded a video of the champion's finisher used this past Friday night on SmackDown, and fans have roasted it.

Some believe it is a reverse Skull-Crushing Finale, while others claim it is the weakest finisher in wrestling. You can check out some of the fan reactions in the image below.

Fans react to The Maverick's finishing move

WWE SmackDown star takes a shot at Logan Paul

Bobby Lashley recently mocked Logan Paul for running around with the United States Championship while rarely appearing on television.

Logan Paul won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023 by defeating Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Santos Escobar betrayed his former Latino World Order stablemate, and Paul was able to capitalize.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bobby Lashley criticized the United States Champion and claimed he would take the title from him if he got the chance.

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group," Lashley said. "Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day." [7:06 – 7:26]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

A former WWE writer believes Paul has already proven to be better than 75% of the roster. It will be interesting to see if he can win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and earn a WrestleMania rematch against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

