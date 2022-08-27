"Everyone knows that we're homies" - WWE Superstar on working with Rhea Ripley on RAW

Damian Priest main-evented this past Monday's episode of RAW and has disclosed that he is grateful that WWE trusts him.

The former United States Champion joined Edge's group The Judgment Day alongside Rhea Ripley months ago on RAW. However, the group betrayed their leader after Finn Balor joined and brutally beat him down.

Edge made a shocking return to the promotion at SummerSlam during The Judgment Day's match against The Mysterios. The Rated-R Superstar has vowed to destroy the group he created and is off to a good start. Edge picked up the victory over Damian Priest in a great match to close Monday's edition of the red brand.

The 39-year-old spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful about signing with WWE and the company believing in him.

"It feels good when you see the company trusts you. You don't feel like you wasted your time or your abilities or anything. The dream was what it should have been and I am grateful for that. It's crazy that it worked out better than I could have imagined."

Damian added that he's extremely happy with The Judgment Day faction and working with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

"Even before we even started, just the conversations, I was so giddy. I was like, 'This is gonna be so cool.' Now we're doing it. We're the Judgement Day. It's so cool, man. I'm extremely happy. Rhea and I, obviously everyone knows that we're homies. Finn Balor's one of my all time favorites. Us working together is definitely one of the coolest things I've ever done." H/T Fightful

Damian Priest gives his opinion on Logan Paul in WWE

The former United States Champion recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Liam Power to promote the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3rd. Clash at the Castle is the company's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years.

Priest discussed Logan Paul performing in the company and complimented the popular YouTuber for putting in the work. He added that Logan has earned respect for taking it seriously and not goofing around. Logan Paul recently defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam.

While The Judgment Day member came up short against Edge on RAW, it was regarded as a great match and should mean good things for him moving forward.

