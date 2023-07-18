WWE achieved something on this week's RAW that hasn't happened in 10 years, says stunned veteran (Exclusive)

Fans witnessed another eventful Monday Night RAW episode as WWE builds towards SummerSlam. Unlike most weeks, Vince Russo felt the company finally succeeded in getting some consistency on the red brand this week, which he's not seen in almost a decade.

Amongst the major developments on RAW, WWE acknowledged Seth Rollins and Finn Balor's unresolved issues as they had the World Heavyweight Champion and Judgment Day member engage in a brawl before the main event, leading to their SummerSlam rematch being confirmed.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan also reignited their rivalry, and Vince Russo pointed it out as one of the examples of WWE getting its storytelling right, as having such moments bleed into matches added to the overall narrative.

The former head writer also initially found it odd to see Shinsuke Nakamura lose via DQ but later figured out the reason after watching the post-match segment. Russo, who has always been critical of WWE's product, praised the direction of the most recent installment of the red brand on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"They followed it with Rollins and Balor; they followed it up with Liv and Rhea. And, I could not believe when they did the Nakamura DQ; right away, I was like, 'Why is Nakamura getting DQed, he's got nothing to do with Ciampa coming in. You know how I am with that, but when Nakamura laid him out, I have not seen them do something like that in a freaking decade. I don't know who made these changes if there was a big creative meeting, but, there was more continuity in this show than I've seen in the last ten years," said the veteran. [From 6:01 - 7:00]

There was definitely a noticeable change tonight: Vince Russo on WWE RAW

As history suggests, Vince Russo doesn't get impressed too easily, as he regularly picks out everything wrong with WWE's content. This week, however, was a different story.

Russo was pleasantly surprised by the changes on RAW and wondered who was pushing for it to happen behind the scenes. The veteran has been following the Monday Night show for several years and has noticed a pattern where the company abruptly ends promising angles.

During the same episode of Legion of RAW, Russo continued:

"There was definitely a noticeable change tonight, and I don't know who it came from, or who was responsible for it, but my god. I don't remember at least the last five years; I don't remember so much continuity in one show as there was tonight. Bro, at least five years. The things they followed up on tonight, I was like, holy cr*p, they never do that! Things are totally forgotten." [From 05:20 to 06:00]

