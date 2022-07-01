Kurt Angle names AEW star alongside The Undertaker and 6-time WWE Champion in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently named his Mount Rushmore for wrestling. He included a couple of former rivals and a top AEW star.

Angle is arguably one of wrestling's most iconic figures. His charisma, moveset, and crowd response impressed multiple fans throughout generations. However, it seems other superstars have also impressed the Olympic medalist as well.

In an interview with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston, Angle was asked which wrestlers would make it to his Mount Rushmore. Aside from himself, the former WWE Superstar names AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"If you could give me ten people I could pick, that would be easier. But if I had to pick a Mount Rushmore, for the first time in my life, I’m going to include myself. I’ve never done that before. Daniel Bryan [AEW’s Bryan Danielson] is definitely up there. Stone Cold Steve Austin, what an underrated wrestler... He was the ass-kicker, the beer drinker, but he could back it up in the ring. He was really good. And also Undertaker. What an incredible athlete for his size. I had so many great matches with him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Aside from the former RAW General Manager, stars like Diamond Dallas Page, Sting, and more have made their own Mt. Rushmore with varying wrestlers from different generations.

Kurt Angle reminisced an iconic moment in WWE history with his daughter

A surprising omission from Kurt Angle’s Mt.Rushmore, John Cena recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut. Although he didn't make it to the Hall of Famer's list, they both shared a special bond since Kurt was the one to welcome Cena to the company.

To celebrate the occasion, the former WWE Superstar relived the moment with his daughter. In an Instagram post, Kurt posted a video reenacting the moment with Sophia (Kurt's daughter) acting as John Cena.

The former Olympic athlete is currently recovering after he recently underwent successful double-knee replacement surgery. Following the surgery, he announced that he has officially retired from the sport. This meant his last match was against Happy Corbin during WrestleMania 35.

