WWE airs insult aimed at Brock Lesnar on ESPN

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 21, 2025 22:33 GMT
Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza (Pictures credit: WWE.com)

WWE aired an insult from a fan aimed at Brock Lesnar. The Stamford-based promotion kicked off the new premium live event deal with ESPN with Wrestlepalooza.

The Beast Incarnate wrestled 17-time World Champion John Cena in the opening contest. He put forth a dominant performance and secured a comfortable win over The Cenation Leader. The bout was promoted as the last match between the two stars.

As shocking as the result, a fan sign mocking WWE and Brock Lesnar, which appeared on the screen during the PLE, is going viral on the internet. The sign reads, "He shouldn't be here & we all know why," insinuating that the wrestling promotion should not have brought back the 48-year-old, considering he was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE earlier this year at SummerSlam, after a gap of two years. He attacked The Cenation Leader after the latter lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Coincidentally, Lesnar had also suffered a loss at the hands of The American Nightmare at SummerSlam 2023 in his last match before being sidelined majorly due to the controversy.

WWE Hall of Famer shared his honest opinion on Brock Lesnar's return

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, wrestling legend Booker T shared his take on Lesnar's return to the wrestling promotion after two years.

The wrestling veteran noted that he was glad Brock had resolved the issue and could return to the squared circle. He pointed out how tough it would have been for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion to deal with it.

"I'm glad he's gotten past this drama, you know what I mean? Because the hardest thing when you're going through drama is just having to sit back and not being able to say anything. I'm glad he's got his name cleared and now he's able to get back in the ring and do what he does best," Booker said.

Brock Lesnar's old advocate, Paul Heyman, introduced him at WWE Wrestlepalooza. It remains to be seen if The Beast Incarnate joins forces with The Vision in the future.

