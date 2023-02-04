WWE allegedly blacklisted superstars for mentioning this subject, according to Jake Hager

Former WWE Superstar & current AEW star Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) recently claimed that wrestlers got blacklisted in the Stamford-based company if they mentioned a specific subject.

Hager joined WWE in 2006. He spent nearly two years in developmental before moving to the main roster. Over the next nine years, the 40-year-old competed on ECW, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. He held the ECW Championship, United States Title, and the World Heavyweight Championship before the company released him from his contract in March 2017.

In a recent interview with Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Hager addressed his time in WWE, disclosing that superstars got "blacklisted" if they discussed having a union.

"While I was there, that was like the four-letter that you never [don't say it] yeah. They were like, 'don't talk about your contract and don't talk about anything having to do with a union.' Otherwise, you'll get blacklisted," he said. [0:14 - 0:27]

John Cena allegedly refused to drop the WWE Championship to Jake Hager

In 2010, Mr. Money in the Bank Jake Hager cashed in his contract on the then-World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho on SmackDown to capture the title. Before that, however, there were discussions of him cashing in on then-WWE Champion John Cena. Nevertheless, the 16-time world champion allegedly refused to drop the title to Hager.

In an interview with Talk Is Jericho in 2020, Hager discussed the subject, stating that Cena "refused to do the job for him."

"The night before [Hager's cash-in on Jericho], I teased it on RAW where I would almost hit Cena with the briefcase," Hager said. "I snuck up on him and then we had one of his brilliant promo segments. Later come find out he refused to do the job for me for the world championship, but we won't talk about that," he explained. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WWE Ruthless Aggression Era @WWERuthlessEra What did you think about Jack Swagger as World Heavyweight Champion? What did you think about Jack Swagger as World Heavyweight Champion? https://t.co/qM8yKoI4u3

