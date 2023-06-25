WWE allegedly paid $150 to 49-year-old star to take Scott Steiner's dangerous move

WWE allegedly paid former superstar Justin Credible $150 to take Scott Steiner's dangerous move.

Scott Steiner's "Steiner Screwdriver" was a move that looked incredibly painful and dangerous, and the Hall of Famer used the move on various wrestlers back in the 90s.

Wrestling News recently shared a short clip of Steiner executing the Steiner Screwdriver on an episode of Monday Nitro. The clip received several responses, including one from former ECW and WWE Superstar Justin Credible.

The 49-year-old stated that WWE paid him $150 to take the first-ever Steiner Screwdriver in 1993.

"I believe wwf paid me $150 to take the very first on wwf challenge Poughkeepsie, New York, 1993."

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler once spoke about Scott Steiner's iconic move

Last year, Dolph Ziggler was involved in a heated rivalry with Bron Breakker. Around the same time, Ziggler appeared on After The Bell and talked about possibly taking the Steiner Screwdriver from Bron Breakker, who's Steiner's nephew in real life.

Here's what Ziggler said:

"Even when I do say, 'I'm here for the check, whatever,' I try to put it out of my mind, turn off wrestling, don't care, I'm gonna relax and read in my backyard. Five pages into reading I'm like, 'I wonder if Breakker can do that Screwdriver that Scott Steiner does.' I wonder if there's a reason that we can...' all of a sudden, it's two hours of me plotting pieces of how the story could work to get us to that, to take it away, to give it to that. Even when I go, 'Fu*k you guys, I'm turning myself off, see you on Monday, don't care.' I can't not try to make some story happen in my head. I can't stop thinking that way," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Scott Steiner isn't an active wrestler anymore and had his last match in 2022. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as a member of The Steiner Brothers.

