WWE allegedly scrapped a Bloodline-like storyline for legendary stable after leader suffered injury

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that the company planned for him and his Team Angle to have a Bloodline-like storyline in 2003 before he broke his neck.

In December 2002, the Olympic gold medalist captured his third WWE Championship after defeating The Big Show at Armageddon. Angle then joined forces with Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas to form Team Angle.

In February 2003, Benjamin and Haas defeated Los Guerreros to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Team Angle, however, held all the titles for about two months before the former Olympian dropped his championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 19 to take time off to undergo neck surgery.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the 6-time world champion disclosed that he was not supposed to drop his title to Lesnar at WrestleMania 19. Instead, the company initially planned for Team Angle to hold all the gold for a long time.

"[Was there a full-scale long-term plan for Team Angle?] Oh, yes, listen, I wasn't supposed to lose to Brock at WrestleMania. I was supposed to have a nice long title reign for over a year. They were gonna keep that title on me and put the titles on Team Angle, the Tag Team titles, and have us do what Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing right now. That's what was planned. Unfortunately, I broke my neck before WrestleMania and I had to drop the title to Brock," he said. [32:19 - 32:40]

Kurt Angle predicted who could dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

In August 2020, Roman Reigns captured the Universal Championship after defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback. Last April, he unified the world titles after beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist addressed who could dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"Oh, he [Cody Rhodes] was the first one I was going to pick. Cody Rhodes is the guy. I believe that they are probably going to do something at the Royal Rumble. I think he will probably win the Rumble and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. You know, he is not exactly a young guy, and he has won the world title before [outside WWE]. But he'd be the right person to do it. I think the fans have gotten behind him, and he's a big enough star right now to do that." [28:10 - 29:20]

