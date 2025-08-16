WWE has already picked Royal Rumble winner, claims Vince Russo:  "They're gonna put the belt on this guy" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently drew parallels between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan's booking. Sami is a popular star and universally beloved, much like Bryan was back in 2014.

The MFTs kicked off SmackDown this week, but were soon interrupted by Sami Zayn. The star spoke about how he's never held the World Championship in his career. He then turned his attention to Solo, claiming that he had never held the United States Championship either. Zayn then informed the fans that he had joined the SmackDown roster.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo noted that Sami had been hinting at becoming WWE Champion for weeks now. He felt WWE wouldn't tease the angle if they didn't have proper plans in place. The veteran writer remarked that the creative team was possibly grooming Sami to win the Royal Rumble next year in Saudi Arabia and go on to headline WrestleMania.

"Guys, I told you. They're putting the belt on.. Guys, mark my words, Sami Zayn would not be going out on every show saying 'I want to be WWE Champion,' if they weren't going to do it. This is Daniel Bryan or Bryan Danielson, whatever his name. This is Bryan Daniel or Daniel Bryan lite. This is exactly what it is. They're running the Daniel Bryan play over again. The rumble is in Saudi. They're gonna put him over in Saudi to get the big pop. And I'm telling you, bro, they're gonna put the belt on this guy. I'm telling you." [From 2:52 onwards]

Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu were in a huge six-man tag team match this week against the MFTs. The match descended into chaos, with the men brawling all over ringside.

Sami finally won the match for his team with a Helluva Kick on Solo Sikoa, pinning the United States Champion again.

