Solo Sikoa Pinned in Shock Ending as New Alliance is Formed on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:36 GMT
Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa is the current United States Champion (source: WWE.com)

Solo Sikoa competed in a match on SmackDown and lost. After the bout, a new alliance was also formed in a shock ending.

Last week on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa faced off against Sami Zayn and ended up losing the match. Following this loss, he went to Raw and attacked Sami during his battle against Rusev.

Tonight on SmackDown, Solo addressed his situation with Sami but was interrupted by the former Intercontinental Champion. Sami told Solo that he took something away from him during RAW. Hence, he is now coming after Solo's United States Championship. He even announced that he is now part of the SmackDown brand.

Following the attack, Solo and Sami brawled in the ring, and the MFTs also got involved. Jimmy Uso came out to save Sami, but the numbers were too much for him. Jacob Fatu then ran down to even the playing field. Following this, Nick Aldis announced that in the main event, Solo and his MFTs would face off against Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn.

Ahead of this match, Jacob expressed concerns about teaming with Sami since he didn't know the latter well enough. However, during the match, the babyfaces were able to coexist as a team, resulting in Sami pinning Solo Sikoa for the second consecutive week. Following the match, Jacob finally shook hands with Sami, and they both hugged in the ring, indicating that a new alliance had been formed.

Vince Russo Criticizes Solo Sikoa's Group For Having a Terrible Name

Over the past year, Solo Sikoa has expanded his faction to include several notable members, such as Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga. He even named the faction MFT, which stands for My Family Tree. Since this faction's name was revealed, several fans and critics have had strong opinions about the name.

Speaking on a recent edition of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo said that My Family Tree is such a terrible name that he wishes he didn't know what it stood for.

"Mac, I wish I didn't. I wish I still didn't know what MFT stands for. That is horrible," Russo said. "What do I have here? The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Mateo and Big Dude. I don't know his name. I still don't know this dude's name. It's literally been four weeks. I don't know his name." [11:20 onwards]

It remains to be seen if Sami Zayn will get a US Title opportunity after beating Solo Sikoa again on SmackDown.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

