WWE could announce another blockbuster match for Night of Champions - Reports

WWE's revival of the Night of Champions event was announced for the World Heavyweight Championship coronation, and it seems the company is going all out with the match card. Much like previous year's editions of the Saudi events, this year, too, will feature high-profile bouts.

Three contests have already been announced, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes II. Also set to take place are Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag titles, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship. The latter match is likely to close out the show.

Elsewhere on the card, it seems Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will look to steal the show, as their first-ever clash is expected to occur at Night of Champions, per Boozer666. It was also noted that this match would be the first of a series. If earlier reports are any indication, Trish vs. Becky could go all the way till Summerslam.

𝙏𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙦 - 𝙁𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 💜 @HollywoodBex Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus at Night of Champions?



Do you all think it's going to happen? Or WWE will just wait on it. Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus at Night of Champions?Do you all think it's going to happen? Or WWE will just wait on it. https://t.co/ouLx4CgTK6

Following The Man's return to WWE RAW last week, perhaps the company could announce this match tonight or wait another week. Meanwhile, read more about what change two Hall of Famers would like to see in Brock vs. Cody II at Night of Champions here.

What the WWE Hall of Famer had to say about Becky Lynch's former tag team partner

Lita and Becky Lynch surprisingly won the Women's Tag Team Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 39. Post-Mania, however, their reign ended abruptly after Lita was found knocked out backstage, leading to Trish Stratus replacing her.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated the power team of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus after the Hall of Famer was rolled up by Morgan.

It was later revealed by Stratus that she was the one who attacked Lita backstage. So, when Trish's former WWE rival Mickie James asked her whether the two Hall of Famers were still best friends on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, she had this to say:

"I mean, yeah, we can be, I guess, one of these days. But right now, I needed her to slip aside. And like I said, I needed to make sure that Becky knew that it was me [who attacked her]."

Becky Lynch repaid the favor by striking Trish Stratus last week following her return. The latter shared an insane workout video yesterday. You can check that out here.

Both stars are likely to continue their rivalry tonight on WWE RAW as the show emanates from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

