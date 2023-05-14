Trish Stratus shares insane workout video following recent WWE RAW appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, unlike some other legends who have returned to the company for "one more match" in the past, is currently an active member of the RAW roster.

The seven-time women's champion is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Becky Lynch that is still in its nascent stages. Stratus has fired numerous shots at Lynch in recent weeks, both on WWE TV and social media.

Likely getting ready for a big money match against The Man, Trish Stratus has now shared a glimpse of her recent workout session on Twitter. In the clip, she can be seen doing a one-arm handstand that has left fans wowed. You can check out the post below:

Becky Lynch returned to WWE RAW recently with a vengeance, as she struck back at the Hall of Famer for her betrayal last month.

It was earlier rumored that the first-ever match between the two is being discussed for SummerSlam 2023. However, WWE could book the high-profile bout to sell either of its upcoming international events in Saudi Arabia and the UK.

Trish Stratus breaks character to discuss her latest WWE run

Stratus returned to WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania 39 and inserted herself into the storyline between Becky Lynch, Lita, and Damage CTRL.

This ultimately led to a six-woman tag team match between the two sides at The Show of Shows, in which the babyface team went over. Stratus later revealed that she worked through the bout with an injury. Despite some unfavorable circumstances, she pulled off an impressive performance.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast recently, she shared the motive behind her in-ring comeback.

"I'm constantly proving myself to myself," Stratus said. "And when I got the call to do WrestleMania, that was fun. It was fun to be in that capacity to do it at that level and at that stage. I'm all about layers, and it was like, I hadn't dipped into this territory again, you know, for a long time. And it was like, can I do this? And when I did it, I loved it."

Stratus also detailed her criteria for an on-screen program:

"To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it's fun, and it's a good story," she said. "I think it's interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we've told before, a story that's different than we've told before?"

While a match between the Hall of Famer and Becky Lynch is only a matter of when, at this point, the former did flirt with the idea of challenging for a women's world title soon.

Being on the WWE RAW roster, will Trish Stratus challenge Rhea Ripley for the title down the line, or will she jump to the blue brand to wrestle Bianca Belair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

