WWE announcement spoils outcome of major Evolution title match

A recent WWE announcement has seemingly spoiled a major title match at Evolution 2025. The PLE will be airing this Sunday night and is shaping up to be an exciting show.

WWE will be hosting a SuperShow at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 19. There are already three marquee matches advertised for the event next weekend. Gunther will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Penta. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to team up to battle Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo in a tag team match.

Tiffany Stratton is also advertised to be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in a Street Fight. The Buff Barbie will defend the title against Trish Stratus at Evolution, and the advertised match for next weekend seemingly suggests that she will retain the title against the Hall of Famer.

Stratton captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax earlier this year.

Vince Russo suggests WWE star might have heat due to Tiffany Stratton

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that Ludwig Kaiser might have backstage heat due to his relationship with Tiffany Stratton.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that Ludwig could have heat backstage. Stratton took a shot at Charlotte Flair by referencing that she got divorced three times during their rivalry, and The Queen responded by suggesting that Kaiser was DMing her on social media. The Imperium member reacted to the accusation by claiming Flair was flattering herself.

"This could be the key to Gunther [working as a] heel or babyface," Russo said. "Freaking Kaiser, man. Kaiser. That's the only personal story that's there [for Gunther]. The only personal story. And, bro, I don't know if that dude has heat in the back. I don't know what's going on, but, gosh, they desperately need to use him when booking Gunther, bro." [From 12:20 – 12:49]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see if any titles change hands during Evolution 2025 this Sunday night.

