WWE announces 14 new signings to the company

WWE has announced the signing of 14 new athletes today.

The company has undergone many changes following the merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, in September. As a result of the merger, over 100 employees were let go behind the scenes, and several talents from the main roster and NXT were also released.

The promotion has announced the next round of athletes to be signed to the company's Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program. In the press release published today, the promotion noted that the new class includes WWE's first acrobatics athlete, Bayley Humphrey. Slane Glover is also the first male cheerleader to sign with the promotion.

"On the two-year anniversary of the inception of WWE’s NIL program, the fourth class of athletes is highlighted by two of the nation’s top-ranked wrestlers, two-time All-American Lucas Davison from the University of Michigan and former Big 12 Champion Stephen Buchanan from the University of Oklahoma. The class also includes WWE’s first acrobatics athlete, Bayley Humphrey from Baylor University, first baseball player, Adam Berghorst from Indiana State, and first male cheerleader, Slane Glover from Ohio State. The fourth “Next In Line” class includes athletes from 14 different universities and ten NCAA conferences."

Below is the complete list of college athletes announced to have signed to the NIL program today:

Adam Berghost (Indiana State, Baseball) Bayley Humphrey (Baylor, Acrobatics) Darci Khan (Howard, Track & Field) Desmond Coleman (Liberty, Track & Field) Grace Stephens ( Monmouth, Track & Field) Jeremy Cody (Miami, Track & Field) Josh Pearcy (Rice, Football) Kali Terza (Kennesaw State, Track & Field) Lucas Davison (Michigan, Wrestling) Momen Zahid (William & Mary, Football) Sirena Linton (Arkansas, Gymnastics) Skyla Schulte (Michigan State, Gymnastics) Slane Glover (Ohio State, Cheerleader) Stephen Buchanan (Oklahoma, Wrestling)

Released WWE Superstar praises Stephanie McMahon

Former star Top Dolla recently claimed that Stephanie McMahon was the nicest person he dealt with in the company.

Top Dolla was released in September following the company's merger with Endeavor to form the new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings. The veteran took to social media to reveal that Stephanie was the nicest person in the company's "Front Office" that he worked with.

"Stephanie was consistently the nicest person in the “Front Office” I dealt with in my entire time in WWE," he posted.

WWE's product is the hottest it has been in years, and the company just added Randy Orton and CM Punk to weekly television. It will be interesting to see if any of the names listed above turn into household names down the line.

