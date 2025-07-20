WWE announces 4-time Intercontinental Champion is returning to RAW

A four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion is set to return on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW after being written off television earlier this month.The ex-title holder in question is Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce was last seen on the July 7 episode of RAW, where Karrion Kross attacked him with a steel pipe on the ramp just ahead of his singles match against Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion took advantage of it and snatched a victory against Zayn, inflicting a vicious beatdown on him.Following the rough outing, it was later revealed on the show that Sami Zayn was out indefinitely. WWE has now officially announced the return of the four-time IC Champion on the upcoming episode of RAW, emanating from Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. He is set to face Karrion Kross in a rematch.Previously, Zayn and Kross collided at Night of Champions 2025, where the Honorary Uce picked up a win. The Herald of Doomsday was behind Sami for months and is playing mind games with him, forcing him to embrace his inner darkness.WWE veteran praises Karrion Kross for getting over without helpTwo-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross has evolved into a popular star and continues to grow with each passing week.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Karrion Kross' situation and praised The Herald of Doomsday for overcoming the creative team's lack of support:&quot;They are giving Karrion Kross nothing,&quot; Russo said. &quot;Zero, bro. Nothing. And he is going out there and getting himself over, so I don't wanna hear it, bro. Yes, creative has to assist you, but a real bonafide star is going to get themselves over.&quot; [6:45 – 7:05]With all the buzz and hype attached to his name, it will be interesting to see what’s next for Kross and whether he gets a win against Sami Zayn on the red brand next week.