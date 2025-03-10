WWE announces the arrival of SmackDown star on RAW; potential story to continue

WWE announced the arrival of a massive SmackDown star for tonight's edition of RAW. This week's show will air live from Madison Square Garden, and it has already been announced that Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance tonight.

The promotion shared a video of SmackDown star Bianca Belair arriving at the venue for tonight's edition of RAW and asked what was in store for her during tonight's show.

The EST confronted Naomi this past Friday night on SmackDown and got her to admit that she was responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last November.

"What’s in store for @biancabelairwwe TONIGHT on #WWERaw? 👀"

Belair was also present for the main event of last week's episode of RAW and had a front-row seat as IYO SKY captured the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley. The 35-year-old will be challenging for the title at WrestleMania 41.

After the attack last year, Naomi replaced Jade Cargill in the tag team with Belair. The duo were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions before The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned them last month on RAW.

Bianca Belair earned a title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE star Bianca Belair earned a shot at the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 by emerging victorious at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The veteran competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last weekend and was stunned to see Cargill return to attack Naomi. The former champion freaked out while trapped in her pod and begged Big Jade to stop. However, Bianca Belair realized that The Glow was lying to her all along this past Friday night on SmackDown.

Despite witnessing Cargill's attack on Naomi, Belair was able to regroup and win the Women's Elimination Chamber match. As a result of the victory, she will be competing for the Women's World Championship, which is currently held by IYO SKY, at The Show of Shows next month in Las Vegas.

Rhea Ripley revealed she was upset that Bianca Belair was ringside for her title match last week on the red brand. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the Women's Elimination Chamber winner later tonight on RAW.

