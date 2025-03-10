Roman Reigns confrontation; surprising reunion? - 4 things Cody Rhodes could do on WWE RAW

It was announced earlier today by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show. The American Nightmare is officially on SmackDown's roster, and cut a passionate promo about John Cena this past Friday on the blue brand.

John Cena won the Men's 'Chamber Match and will be challenging The American Nightmare for the title at this year's Show of Shows. He turned heel at Elimination Chamber to align with The Rock, and attacked Rhodes at the PLE earlier this month. This week's episode of RAW will air live from Madison Square Garden and will feature a Steel Cage Match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins also.

Listed below are four things Cody Rhodes could do on tonight's episode of RAW:

#4. Cody Rhodes could mock John Cena for not showing up since WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhodes and Cena during Elimination Chamber - Source: Getty

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. His Farewell Tour has been interesting so far, with him making the final two at the Royal Rumble and then announcing his participation in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. He bypassed having to qualify for the six-man bout, while every other participant had to do so.

Cody Rhodes could call out Cena tonight for barely showing up during his Farewell Tour. The 39-year-old may also note that Cena used to care about making fans happy, but now it appears that he is only interested in his personal success, and sold his soul to go after a 17th World Title reign.

#3. He might reunite with Jey Uso for an impromptu tag team match

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023, and had a brief reign with the titles. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble match in January by eliminating John Cena, and will be facing Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Rhodes might reunite with The Yeet Master tonight for a promo that could turn into a tag team match if Imperium's Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser show up. The Ring General lost to Rhodes in the Crown Jewel Championship match last year at the PLE in Saudi Arabia, and may decide to confront him tonight on RAW.

#2. The champion could confront Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns has not been seen since he was the victim of a heinous attack by Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2025. The Visionary hit The Tribal Chief with Curb Stomps on the ring-side floor and on top of the steel steps after they were both eliminated by CM Punk in the 30-man bout.

Reigns may be planning on getting involved in the Steel Cage Match tonight on WWE RAW, but could be confronted by Cody Rhodes as well. The Rock presented Reigns with the Ula Fala after he won the Tribal Combat match against Solo Sikoa earlier this year on the red brand. Rhodes might believe that Reigns may have known about The Final Boss' plans at Elimination Chamber, and the two stars could have a conversation later tonight on WWE RAW.

#1. Cody Rhodes and R-Truth could have their scrapped promo on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes was reportedly supposed to have another segment on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night, but it was scrapped. According to a new report from Fightful Select, the champion was supposed to have a backstage interaction with R-Truth, but it was never aired.

Fightful noted that the speculation backstage was that Rhodes' interaction with R-Truth would take away from his intense promo about the 47-year-old this past Friday. Despite being a few years older than him, R-Truth has always considered Cena to be his childhood hero. WWE may decide to have the scrapped promo between the two stars in the ring during tonight's episode of RAW.

