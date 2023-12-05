WWE announces big first-time-ever match for RAW

WWE has announced another big match for tonight's loaded RAW from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

Last week's RAW saw Shinsuke Nakamura attack Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare came to the ring to declare himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble, but he was quickly ambushed by The King of Strong Style. The second-generation wrestler was left lying after taking Nakamura's red mist.

Rhodes vs. Nakamura is now official for tonight's live RAW episode. This will be the first-ever singles match between the two stars. The announcement on Twitter says Rhodes will address last week's attack, while the official RAW preview on the company website confirms that there will be a match.

"TONIGHT: @CodyRhodes is looking for answers as he addresses last week's surprise attack by @ShinsukeN, 8/7c LIVE on #WWERaw! @USANetwork," WWE tweeted.

Tonight's RAW is also scheduled to feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, The Creed Brothers vs. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, DIY vs. Imperium in a 2 of 3 Falls Match, plus Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

