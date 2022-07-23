WWE announces big Roman Reigns match for RAW before SummerSlam

It looks like next week will be one of Roman Reigns' busiest in WWE for months. The company has announced he will wrestle on the go-home episode of RAW before SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief was confirmed to appear on the show at Madison Square Garden five days before his Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar. While it seemed just to be a promo, Reigns will be in action alongside The Usos on RAW.

WWE announced that The Bloodline will face Riddle and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match this coming Monday. This is after the feuding tag teams fought in the main event of SmackDown, respectively teaming with Theory and Madcap Moss.

The Usos will defend their Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at SummerSlam, with Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee. Meanwhile, Riddle is currently feuding with Seth Rollins, so one can expect The Visionary to get involved in this match. He might even have a brief staredown with Roman Reigns.

Will Roman Reigns leave SummerSlam as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

For a couple of hours, it seemed like The Tribal Chief's SummerSlam main event against Brock Lesnar was in jeopardy. The ex-UFC star reportedly walked out of SmackDown after finding out that Vince McMahon had retired from WWE.

However, the company ended up bringing him back before the show ended. Lesnar appeared and hit Theory with an F5 on his Money in the Bank briefcase. As a result, his match against Reigns is back on.

Considering how much stock WWE has put behind Roman Reigns and that Brock Lesnar reportedly was the company's backup plan for SummerSlam, one can assume the world title isn't changing hands. However, nothing is a guarantee when Beast Incarnate is involved.

Who do you think will be the 'Last Man Standing' at The Biggest Party of the Summer - Lesnar or Reigns? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

