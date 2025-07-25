WWE announces blockbuster segment for SmackDown

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 22:37 GMT
A still from Friday Night SmackDown (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE has announced a massive segment for the penultimate edition of Friday Night SmackDown before the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The blue brand airs from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, in a few hours.

In one of the most intriguing contests scheduled for The Biggest Party of the Summer, 14-time World Champion Randy Orton teams up with popular musician Jelly Roll to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a traditional Tag Team Match. Although the musician has made several appearances on WWE programming, it will be the first time he competes in a wrestling bout.

Heading into SmackDown, the Stamford-based company posted a major announcement on X/Twitter. In a social media update, the wrestling promotion noted that all four stars featuring in the Tag Team Match would be in the arena for the show tonight. The two teams are likely to be involved in a verbal back-and-forth, which might turn physical, just like last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"This should be interesting. @RandyOrton, @JellyRoll615, @LoganPaul and @DMcIntyreWWE will all be in the building TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork," read the post.

You can check out the tweet below:

Massive championship match scheduled for WWE SmackDown

In perhaps the most awaited match of the night, Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy of The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Rey Fenix and Andrade.

The recently formed pairing of Fenix and Andrade picked up a surprising win last week to earn the title shot. They defeated the Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY, and Fraxiom in a four-way contest to determine the number one contenders.

Earlier today, Rey Fenix sent out a strong message on social media heading into his first championship match in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how the Mexican duo fares against The Wyatt Sicks.

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy won the titles earlier this month by defeating the Street Profits on the July 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Andrade and Rey Fenix can put a premature end to their championship reign.

