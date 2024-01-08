WWE announces grudge match for RAW; possible return

WWE has announced another grudge match for the second 2024 episode of their flagship TV show.

The New Day and Imperium have feuded for a few months now. With Xavier Woods out of action, Jey Uso teamed with Kofi Kingston on last Monday's RAW Day 1 special for a win over Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. The match went just over 6 minutes and ended via referee stoppage after Kingston dropkicked Vinci.

WWE has since confirmed a Kingston vs. Kaiser singles match for Monday's RAW from Portland, Oregon. This is being billed as a grudge match between the two.

Expand Tweet

RAW this week will mark the first televised singles bout between Kingston and Kaiser. They have worked five non-televised singles matches since December 26, and The New Day member picked up the win in each bout.

Xavier Woods returning on WWE RAW?

Big E is not the only injured member of The New Day as Xavier Woods is also apparently on the shelf. He has not wrestled since the six-team tag team turmoil match on the November 27 edition of WWE RAW.

It was reported that Woods was pulled from the road as he needed to "heal up" after being "banged up" a bit. Backstage sources reported that the former TNA wrestler would be back on WWE TV within the first two weeks of the new year.

It will be interesting to see if Woods returns this week to help even the odds against Imperium. There's also speculation on The New Day challenging The Judgment Day for their Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Alpha Academy and DIY are also in the mix for a shot at the titles.

The current RAW line-up for Monday's show at the Moda Center in Portland is The Miz vs. JD McDonagh, Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, the return of CM Punk, plus Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

What are your predictions for Monday's RAW? How do you feel about the way WWE is using The New Day right now? Sound off in the comments section below!

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.