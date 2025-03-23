WWE announces huge title match for RAW

WWE has announced a huge championship match for RAW with just less than 30 hours left for the show. Penta is set to compete in his first title match for the company. It was recently announced that the former AEW star will challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Ad

Penta has been unstoppable since making his WWE debut. The Luchador is undefeated in singles competition and has defeated the likes of Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser.

The Man with "Cero" Fear defeated Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match last week on RAW following which he stated his desire to go after the Intercontinental Championship. While many expected the match to take place at WrestleMania 41, it seems like Triple H and Co. have bigger plans in store for The Showcase of Immortals as WWE recently announced that Penta and Breakker will collide on the upcoming RAW.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The two men also had a confrontation last week backstage on RAW. However, no words were exchanged between them.

Could Bron Breakker be the first person in WWE to pin Penta?

Penta signed with WWE earlier this year with a lot of hype behind him. The former AEW star has stood on the hype so far and is yet to be pinned in the company. However, that could change this coming Monday as the Luchador will face one of the best young stars on the roster today: Bron Breakker.

Ad

Breakker has had a rapid ascend to the top since starting his pro wrestling career a few years back. He is already a two-time Intercontinental Champion and is deemed as a future superstar by many.

Expand Tweet

Triple H recently revealed that Breakker has been working with Paul Heyman to improve his microphone skills and character, which shows that the company has high trust in the rising star. However, Penta has also been booked strongly since his debut which makes the result of the upcoming match between them very unpredictable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE