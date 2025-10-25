WWE announces huge title match for RAW next week

WWE has confirmed a huge title match for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, set to emanate from Anaheim, California. One of the most prominent teams on the main roster will put its championship on the line against an emerging duo.Charlotte and Alexa Bliss are now set to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria on RAW, as officially confirmed by the company on social media.Bayley first took to X to upload a video where she challenged the champions, and the Stamford-based promotion confirmed the bout later on.The upcoming bout on RAW will be Charlotte and Bliss' fifth defense in their second reign, having put their titles on the line most recently against Sol Ruca and Zaria on the October 17 edition of SmackDown.Bayley and Valkyria previously competed for the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 21st edition of RAW, but were unable to dethrone Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who were the champions at the time. It remains to be seen how things turn out for the duo against Bliss and Flair on Monday.Former WWE head writer claims Bayley has &quot;run her course&quot; in the Stamford-based promotionWhile speaking on a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that Bayley, The Miz, and The New Day had &quot;run their course&quot; in the company:&quot;There are, I would say, at least a dozen WWE talents that have just run their course, bro. There’s nothing more you can do with them. After a while, there’s just nothing, you know? I mean, bro—New Day, Miz, Bayley—they’ve run their course. That’s the problem, bro. They’ve run their course.”Despite Russo's claims, Bayley has continued to get regular time on RAW. The Role Model is currently portraying a split personality character, combining her &quot;hugger&quot; and &quot;Role Model&quot; gimmicks.