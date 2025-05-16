WWE announces major high-stakes SmackDown match; big rematch also revealed

WWE is just a few hours away from this week's live SmackDown from one of the most historic wrestling cities in the world. Nick Aldis and the blue brand's roster will present Backlash fallout and more build to Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank. Officials just made more big announcements before showtime.

SmackDown will feature the first Money in the Bank qualifiers tonight. Cody Rhodes is still being advertised by WWE and the legendary Greensboro Coliseum, but his status is still up in the air. John Cena is not advertised for tonight either, but Charlotte Flair is advertised to make her return to Flair Country.

Carmelo Hayes will get another shot at Aleister Black on SmackDown. The Thriller of New England and The Miz are hoping this won't be a repeat of Hayes' nine-minute loss to The Anti-Hero. The A-Lister came up short in Black's return match, then failed to successfully assist Hayes last week, earning a Black Mass to the head.

"Carmelo Hayes is out to prove that Aleister Black's victory over HIM was a fluke when the two Superstar once again clash, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA," reads the official preview.

Fraxiom will continue building main roster momentum when they lock up with DIY tonight. Axiom and Nathan Frazer shockingly pulled off a non-title win over WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits one week ago, and now they are looking to get a win in their first-ever match against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. A future title shot is up for grabs.

"On the heels of their huge non-title victory over WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, Axiom and Nathan Frazer will continue to take on all opposition when they go head-to-head with former titleholders Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Don't miss all the action on SmackDown, tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA," reads the preview.

Tonight's loaded SmackDown episode from First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, NC, will feature more build for SNME 39. The following has also been announced: Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin in a Money In the Bank qualifier, Rey Fenix vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy Uso in a MITB qualifier, plus Nia Jax challenging Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton in the main event.

