WWE announces RAW star has been removed from PLE match; replacement revealed ahead of Money in the Bank weekend

This weekend is a big one for WWE, as they are set to touch down in Los Angeles, California. Money in the Bank is the headline event for the entire weekend on Saturday night.

However, that's not it. WWE and AAA will present Worlds Collide a few hours earlier on Saturday afternoon. Several matches have been announced for the show, with many NXT stars getting the spotlight. A few main roster names have been added to the card as well, with Chad Gable and The LWO having big matches.

One RAW star has officially been removed from Worlds Collide, though, after suffering an injury this week. Joaquin Wilde was set to team with Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match against the AAA trio of Aero Star, Octagon Jr., and Mr. Iguana. However, he has been replaced by Lince Dorado, as announced on this week's episode of NXT.

Wilde was knocked out during his match against Lexis King at the WWE Speed taping before RAW this Monday. He has since updated the wrestling world on his condition, stating that he is fine. However, the LWO member doesn't seem to be cleared to compete at Worlds Collide on Saturday:

"Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But im good no worries."

Dorado made his WWE return earlier this year, wrestling at NXT live events and on Evolve. The six-man tag alongside Cruz Del Toro and Dragon Lee is by far his biggest match since coming back to the company.

