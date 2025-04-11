WWE announces the return of Drew McIntyre; WrestleMania implications on SmackDown

WWE announced that Drew McIntyre would be returning on tonight's episode of SmackDown in a segment with WrestleMania implications. The upcoming edition of the blue brand will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Drew McIntyre was featured in a vignette last week on SmackDown, but did not appear in person during the show. Damian Priest attacked The Scottish Warrior on the March 28 edition of SmackDown and Chokeslammed him on top of a car in the parking lot.

McIntyre was sporting an eye patch last week following the attack, and is scheduled for a major segment during tonight's show. The promotion announced that McIntyre and Priest will be face-to-face on SmackDown ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 41:

"On the heels of their #WrestleMania Match announcement, @ArcherOfInfamy and @DMcIntyreWWE will come face-to-face TONIGHT on #SmackDown!"

Priest has eliminated McIntyre from both the Men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches this year. The Archer of Infamy also cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to become World Heavyweight Champion last year at WrestleMania XL.

Ex-WWE employee praises the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently spoke highly of the feud between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo complimented both stars for their vignettes last week on the blue brand. The veteran noted that McIntyre cut a great promo, and Priest just needed a little help with his verbiage.

"It was good. And then we had the Damian Priest one later on in the show. I like Drew with the eye patch, to be honest with you. Listen, man, Drew, Drew cuts a great promo. Damien Priest cuts a good promo, too. He just needs to be a little bit more creative. He says a lot of basic things. He. He just needs help, you know, with the verbiage. But I thought promos from both guys were pretty decent tonight." [14:04 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre has become very personal. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for their face-to-face later tonight on SmackDown.

