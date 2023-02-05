WWE announces rules regarding escape for the NXT Championship match

WWE has declared that the NXT Championship Steel Cage Match between champion Bron Breakker and challenger Grayson Waller can only be won by submission or pinfall.

Grayson Waller has been at loggerheads with Breakker for a few weeks on the developmental brand. Breakker defended his NXT Title against Waller at New Year's Evil. With the rivalry heating up, a Steel Cage match was announced by Shawn Michaels.

The usual rule of a Steel Cage match in WWE is that a superstar can win by submission, pinfall, or escaping the cage. However, the final rule seems to have been done away with, as WWE announced that the match between Breakker and Waller cannot be won by escaping the age.

Grayson Waller suffered a nasty botch during NXT New Year's Evil, prompting Shawn Michaels to address the blunder before the end of the show. Michaels had Breakker and Waller in his office and booked them for a Steel Cage cage match at NXT's Vengeance Day event.

The two men also recently got into a brawl at the Performance Center, just days before they are set to collide inside a Steel Cage at Vengeance Day.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Pictured here- the two most important people in @WWENXT as well as Bron Breakker Pictured here- the two most important people in @WWENXT as well as Bron Breakker https://t.co/CRijI9VT7E

Since the animosity between Waller and Breakker has reached a peak, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious from the gruesome structure.

