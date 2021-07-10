WWE announces Super Smackdown at MSG

WWE announced a special edition of Smackdown at Madison Square Garden (MSG), featuring superstars from both RAW and Smackdown via Twitter. The show is scheduled to take place on September 10th.

"WWE returns to @TheGarden on Sept. 10, and tickets are on sale NOW! Don't miss your chance to experience this Super SmackDown featuring the top stars of #WWERaw & #SmackDown! http://ms.spr.ly/6016nXzmM ", WWE tweeted.

MSG has had a special relationship with WWE ever since the time of Vince McMahon Sr. The Garden, as it is often referred to, has been home to many iconic events in the history of WWE.

Fans will be allowed into the arenas starting with the July 16th episode of Smackdown. There are plenty of big surprises expected as WWE starts traveling.

What to expect from WWE Super Smackdown at MSG?

As reported earlier, WWE's draft might take place between August 30 and September 3. Thus, announcing the Super Smackdown could be an indication that the draft will indeed take place and the episode could play out in the aftermath of the draft.

WWE has never shied away from putting up a stacked card at The Garden. A lot of inter-promotional matches can be expected at the event. Big names such as Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Lashley are all expected to be a part of the event.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter confirming his presence at the event.

With fans returning, it is safe to say that they will be pulling out all the stops to make the MSG event a memorable one.

What are your thoughts on the MSG event? What are the surprises you want to see at the event? How excited are you for WWE to be back on the road with in-house attendance? Sound off in the comment section.

