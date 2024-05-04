WWE Attitude Era legend seemingly teases return after 8 months ahead of Backlash tonight

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has lined up a stellar match card for the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

In addition, it looks like The Hunter has big plans in store for tonight. The Attitude Era legend Trish Stratus seemingly teased making her return for the first time since Payback last year.

The Canadian wrestler last wrestled in WWE against Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage on September 2, 2023. Stratus lost that match, bringing an end to her five-month-long rivalry with Lynch.

However, that wasn't it as Trish Stratus' protégé, Zoey Stark, turned on seven-time Women's Champion. Many thought this would set up a student vs. mentor feud, but the idea fell through.

Earlier today. Trish Stratus took to her official X/Twitter handle to reveal that she was headed to Europe for a little trip.

"Headed out on a little Euro trip. Any guesses where??"

You can check out her post here.

Although she didn't clarify much about her whereabouts, the timing of the tweet is interesting as WWE is holding Backlash Premium Live Event in France tonight. This has sparked online speculation about her potential return at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France.

Trish Stratus was previously supposed to appear alongside Lita in a segment at WrestleMania XL. But the plans got nixed for some reasons. It will be interesting to see if she will show up during the marquee show.