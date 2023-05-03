WWE have "barely scratched the surface" with 43-year veteran, according to Rocky Romero

Rocky Romero recently voiced his desire for WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura to return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) for several matches. He also stated that the company is yet to realize The King of Strong Style's potential.

Nakamura was one of NJPW's biggest talents before signing with WWE in 2016, and he had a long career in the business. Among other things, he is a three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

The King of Strong Style wrestled in several historical battles in NJPW, including classic bouts with Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi. Nakamura's star power has only grown since his days in Japan, possibly exceeding the legendary Great Muta as an international attraction.

While speaking on Comedy Store Wrestling, Romero claimed that given Shinsuke Nakamura's accolades in NJPW, the Stamford-based company is yet to scratch his full potential.

"Nakamura is probably the most successful Japanese wrestler in North America, WWE specifically. Probably since Muta, even though Muta didn't wrestle for WWE. Muta was super successful in WCW and NWA. I would say Nakamura's probably the next [one or] probably even bigger in a way because the scale is bigger now. But they've barely scratched the surface of what they could do with him," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T spoke about Shinsuke Nakamura winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed Shinsuke Nakamura's chances of capturing the new World Heavyweight Championship.

During the most recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan proposed that the company bestow the title on Nakamura, stating that "it's long overdue." However, Booker T appeared to disagree.

"I don't know, man. I ain't just putting the belts on guys because it's overdue. This is not a participation trophy, okay? You don't just get the title because, you know, you've been around hanging on. That's not the way it works," Booker said.

Check out the full video here:

While Booker T believes Shinsuke Nakamura should not be the new World Heavyweight Champion simply because he has been with the company for several years, the Hall of Famer believes Seth Rollins could be the first person to hold the title.

Do you think World Wrestling Entertainment is making full use of Shinsuke Nakamura's skills? Sound off in the comments section below.

