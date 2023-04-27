43-year-old WWE SmackDown star shouldn't win the World Heavyweight Championship just because it's long overdue, says Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed the possibility of Shinsuke Nakamura winning the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Last Monday, Triple H introduced a new world title on RAW. Since then, fans have been speculating who would be the first to hold the championship. While some believe it could be Seth Rollins, others think the title was created for Cody Rhodes.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that the company put the title on Nakamura, stating that "it's long overdue." However, Booker T seemingly disagreed.

"I don't know, man. I ain't just putting the belts on guys because it's overdue. This is not a participation trophy, okay. You don't just get the title because, you know, you've been around hanging on. That's not the way it works. And for people to jump on the bandwagon and think that's the way it is, guys y'all might wanna start looking at some more different shows." [1:19:19 - 1:19:43]

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"If Shinsuke Nakamura is the best guy on the roster to put in that position, we'd know that. And the thing is, the best guy that should get that title is the guy that's in the position that's making the fans feel a certain way when they walk out [of] that curtain, bottomline. The guy that's got the most signs, the guy that's getting the biggest cheers, the guy that people are buying their merchandise, that's part of it. And that guy may not be the best wrestler but he may be the best performer on the whole show." [1:20:07 - 1:20:41]

WWE RAW star could become the new World Heavyweight Champion, according to Booker T

While Booker T does not believe that Shinsuke Nakamura should become the new World Heavyweight Champion just because he has been with the company for several years, the WWE Hall of Famer thinks Seth Rollins could be the first guy to hold the new title.

On the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, the multi-time world champion explained why.

"Seth Rollins, as good as he is, he's been having to play second fiddle for quite some time because we got to get [someone else their] shine. And that's just the way the business always has been. I give Seth Rollins big props for being able to stand in the background and say, 'Okay, let me just do some character-building until my time comes back around.' Lot of guys wouldn't have that same attitude or mentality. They'd bounce and go to AEW, I'm serious. When I see guys like Seth Rollins weather their storm, and now the storm has passed, the sun is shining, and though it is the Big Gold Belt, oh my God!" [56:34 - 57:13]

