WWE: Bayley's five-word message before Mercedes Mone's potential AEW debut

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a five-word message that concerns Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) just a few hours before her rumored AEW debut.

The Legit Boss was last seen in action at the New Japan Pro Wrestling promotion before she was put on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. In February 2024, AEW boss Tony Khan announced that the 13th March episode of Dynamite in Boston is titled "Big Business."

This led to massive speculation that the former IWGP Women's Champion is All Elite Wrestling bound since the show would be in Banks' hometown, Boston. Adding fuel to the fire, even Mercedes Mone shared a GIF on social media that read, "I'M SO EXCITED!!!"

A user on X (formerly Twitter) shared that four years ago, Bayley and Sasha Banks opened the first pandemic-era SmackDown show in the Performance Center. Reacting to the fans' tweet, the former Damage CTRL leader sent a five-word message ahead of the Mone's rumored debut at the AEW Big Business event.

"And da rest is history," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone confirms she will return to WWE somewhere down the line, despite AEW rumors

As of now, several wrestling names are leaving no stone unturned in teasing The Legit Boss's alleged AEW debut tonight in Boston.

However, during an interview last week, Sasha Banks dropped a massive bombshell and got emotional while talking about returning to the Stamford-based promotion:

"All I can say is that I handled it like a CEO, like the Boss that I am, with my head held up high, And I can't say nothing but amazing things about WWE. I am so thankful for the career that they gave me, the fans that they gave me, life that they gave me, the dreams that they gave me, So many dreams, and I got them chase and live them all, Like you could do so much more. I know I am gonna be back there one day, okay? So it is not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling." she said.

The wrestling world will be on the edge of its seats for Big Business. We can only imagine the pop Mercedes Mone will get if she debuts in Tony Khan's promotion. However, WWE fans would love to see the 32-year-old female star return on The Road to WrestleMania now that Vince McMahon is gone.

