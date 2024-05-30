WWE could book top SmackDown star to dethrone Logan Paul, says veteran, as a reward

Logan Paul has been holding the United States Championship since November after defeating WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023. A wrestling veteran now believes the company could book a popular superstar to end The Maverick's reign as a reward for his work.

The superstar in question is none other than LA Knight. The Megastar has become one of the most popular performers in the Stamford-based company since his promotion to the main roster. Nevertheless, the 41-year-old is yet to win a championship. Former superstar Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) now believes Knight winning the United States Championship could be a suitable reward for his hard work over the past two years.

While addressing Knight's future on the Rebooked podcast, the former NXT Tag Team Champion claimed it would be a "big attaboy" for him to defeat Paul for the United States Championship:

"I don't know. Beating Logan Paul for the U.S. Title could be big attaboy for him," he said. [From 17:12 to 17:17]

LA Knight could challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, thinks Matthew Rehwoldt

The Megastar has had two failed attempts to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship during Roman Reigns' historic title reign. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes recently named him one of the superstars he would like to defend his championship against.

Matthew Rehwoldt suggested on the Rebooked podcast that LA Knight could be The American Nightmare's next challenger. He claimed the 41-year-old could win a 20-man Battle Royal to earn his shot at Rhodes' title:

"Just put a 20-man Battle Royal, somebody wins it. Somebody has to qualify for a match. But who? That is the question. [LA Knight?] LA Knight I think is a good one," he said.

Rhodes recently retained his title against United States Champion Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. It would be interesting to see if LA Knight would challenge either of the two champions soon.

